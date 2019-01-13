‘Good Wife’ actor: ‘F—‘ everyone who continues to support Trump

“The Good Wife” actor Josh Charles offered some obscene language for “every single person” who still supports President Trump‘s policies.

Charles called on Trump to be impeached in a series of tweets, while also calling on both Trump and Vice President Pence to be muzzled.

“I’m so sick of this mothef—er. Just so sick. This needs to end. F— him and every single person who continues to support him and his dangerous administration,” Charles wrote.

“Before we impeach the motherf**ker can we at least put a muzzle on the motherf**ker’s mouth. Pence too?” Charles added, referencing a remark made by Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D) earlier this month at a gathering of MoveOn.org activists.

