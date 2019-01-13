Authorities find 21 dead bodies in Mexican border town, casualties of drug cartel violence

Mexican authorities found 21 dead bodies in a Mexican border town, which they believe to be casualties of an ongoing drug cartel war that has claimed the lives of thousands already, according to CBS News.

The bodies were found in the town of Miguel Aleman, which is located about 180 miles northwest of McAllen, Texas, the border city President Donald Trump visited this week, and where CNN reporter Jim Acosta recorded a video at the border wall saying there is no national emergency.

Near the remains were seven burned out vehicles. Some of the bodies were burned as well.

While there may not be a crisis in McAllen where the border is secured by a physical barrier, other areas of the border are much more dangerous. CBS News reported that numerous rival drug cartels have been fighting each other for control of the area surrounding Miguel Aleman.

The town is in the state of Tamaulipas, which "has been a major conduit for drug shipments and has also been the scene of some of the worst massacres and fiercest fighting in Mexico's drug war."