Report: Another Honduran Caravan Starts Next Week

Hondurans Who Want To Escape Poverty And Corruption Are Launching Another Caravan Of Migrants Towards The Californian Border, According To The Washington Post.

The caravan report says:

In much the way last year’s Central American caravan originated, a flier is circulating on Honduran social media. “We’re looking for refuge,” it says. “In Honduras, we are being killed.” It advertises a 5 a.m. departure on Jan. 15 from the northern city of San Pedro Sula.

…

“We don’t know how many people this will be, but it’s a lot,” said Walter Coello, a taxi driver from Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, who helped organize the last caravan and is playing a similar role once again. “With this caravan, the goal is to give them a chance to work and have a better life, be it in Mexico or the United States.”

Mexican officials responded by saying they will register the migrants as they head north to the United States.

If the caravan departs mid-January, it is expected to arrive at the California border in early February. – READ MORE