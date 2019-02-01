Record Fentanyl Seizure Made At Border, Enough To Kill 57 Million

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced on Thursday that officers made a record-breaking seizure of fentanyl on the U.S.-Mexico border that was enough to kill tens of millions of Americans.

“According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a canine officer alerted other officers to the presence of 254 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside an 18-wheeler carrying cucumbers, during a secondary inspection at the Mariposa port of entry just past noon on Saturday,” The Arizona Republic reported.

“This is the largest fentanyl seizure in any port of entry,” CBP official Guadalupe Ramirez said. “In CBP, in the history of CBP, this is the largest fentanyl seizure.”

In addition to the record fentanyl seizure, agents also seized 395 pounds of methamphetamine from inside the 18-wheeler. CBP estimated the value of the fentanyl, which came in the form of powder and pills, to be approximately $3.5 million.

CBP Arizona tweeted out photos from the press conference:

"Authorities said it was driven by a 26-year-old man who was arrested and charged with possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them," NBC News reported. "His identity and nationality were not immediately available."