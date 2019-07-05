Gold Star Families Aim to ‘Educate the American People’ About the Dangers of Socialism

This Fourth of July, several military Gold Star families will be attending President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” celebration in Washington, D.C., to “educate the American people” about the dangers of becoming a socialist country.

During an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney and Co.,” Gold Star mother Karen Vaughn — in an appearance alongside Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight — was asked about what she is doing to address the movement towards socialism and “to denigrate patriotism” in the country.

She then said that she and the other Gold Star families were aiming to “educate the American people.”

“We’ve got a real problem here with what people perceive to be the truth and what the reality actually is,” said Vaughn. “And that’s why Gold Star families — who have made tremendous sacrifices to protect our way of life for 243 years — are standing up together in Washington, D.C., saying ‘not on our watch.’ We will educate the American people, we will do it with the dignity of a mother and a wife, and we will say ‘not today, not tomorrow, not ever.” – READ MORE