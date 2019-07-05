Biden mocked for suggesting Russia wouldn’t interfere in elections ‘on my watch’

Former Vice President Joe Biden faced mockery Friday for claiming that Russia wouldn’t dare “undo” elections on his watch.

During an interview aired Friday on CNN, Biden first blasted President Trump‘s foreign policy and made a bold prediction that NATO would no longer exist if Trump were re-elected.

On foreign policy, Biden says President Trump is dissing allies and “embracing thugs.”



“If he wins reelection, I promise you there will be no NATO in 4 years or 5 years.” https://t.co/tDM9CsVNv8 pic.twitter.com/BPUnmtNKXI — CNN (@CNN) July 5, 2019

Biden’s remarks were swiftly rejected on social media — given that the intelligence community determined Russia did try to interfere in the 2016 election, during the Obama administration when he was vice president. Then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe was launched the following year with the mission of determining whether Trump associates colluded with Russia as part of that effort, though the investigation did not turn up evidence of a criminal conspiracy.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck panned Biden’s statement by declaring, “PANTS ON FIRE.” – READ MORE