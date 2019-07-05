Elizabeth Warren says she would use executive action to ensure equal pay for women of color

In a Medium post Friday laying out her plan, Warren said that she would use “a set of executive actions” in order to “boost wages for women of color and open up new pathways to the leadership positions they deserve.”



She said that she would use an executive order to target companies that have contracts with the federal government. She said she would “[d]eny contracting opportunities to companies with poor records on diversity and equal pay.”

She promised to “[b]an companies that want federal contracts from using forced arbitration and non-compete clauses that restrict workers’ rights” and “[b]an contractors from asking applicants for past salary information and criminal histories.“

Warren said she wanted to make the demographic breakdown of the federal government “look like America.”

"My administration will ensure that federal agencies recruit women of color and develop leadership paths for them," she said. "The government should do better if it demands more from the private sector."