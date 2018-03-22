Democrat quits state Senate for new gov’t job paying $100G more

A North Carolina Democrat resigned from the state Senate this week, on the same day she announced she was joining the state parole board — at a pay raise of more than $100,000.

The state Senate received Sen. Angela Bryant’s resignation letter Monday, the same day Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced he was appointing Bryant to the state Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission.

State law sets Bryant’s board salary at $116,595 annually, about eight times more compared to her legislative salary at nearly $14,000, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

Bryant said last month she would not seek re-election this fall, citing a redrawn Senate map making her district more difficult to win. – READ MORE