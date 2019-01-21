GoFundMe launches ‘Government Shutdown Direct Relief Fund’ for federal workers

Crowdfunding website GoFundMe on Saturday launched what it dubbed the “Government Shutdown Direct Relief Fund” to help federal workers impacted the by the ongoing shutdown.

CEO Rob Solomon announced the initiative in a statement, saying that donations would be “distributed to several nonprofit organizations across the country offering direct assistance to government workers.”

“These nonprofits are doing important work, providing hot meals, necessary counseling, and housing relief. I encourage everyone to support them,” Solomon said, noting that the crowdfunding campaign was launched in partnership with author and speaker Deepak Chopra.

Solomon added that celebrity chef José Andrés’ nonprofit would be among the first to receive funds. Andres has fed about 12,000 furloughed federal workers at his temporary kitchen in Washington, D.C.