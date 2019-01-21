Fire damages C-SPAN, MSNBC studios, forces ‘Fox News Sunday’ relocation

A fire Sunday morning in Northwest Washington, D.C., damaged studios for C-SPAN and MNSBC, and forced “Fox News Sunday” to relocate its broadcast to a local affiliate’s studio.

D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted that an electrical fire broke out in the 8th floor television studio at 400 N. Capitol St. but nobody was injured.

Steve Scully, the political editor for C-SPAN, tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. that the C-SPAN studios sustained “extensive damage,” and MSNBC’s studio took on “extensive smoke and water damage.”

Update Box Alarm 400 North Capitol St NW. #DCsBravest have extinguished an electrical fire in an 8th floor TV studio. No injuries reported.,Working on smoke removal. pic.twitter.com/Li7C0EmJIR — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 20, 2019

The latest ⁦@cspanwj⁩ @cspan extensive damage on 8th floor of 400 North CAPITOL. ⁦@FoxNewsSunday⁩ moved to WTTG Fox 5. ⁦@MSNBC⁩ studios with extensive smoke and water damage due to electrical fire this am pic.twitter.com/0JBhuPgq3q — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) January 20, 2019

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace addressed the fire at the outset of Sunday’s program.

"If things look a little bit different here today that's because of the fact that we had a fire — yes, a fire — in our building on North Capitol Street, and so we're over at our wonderful affiliate WTTG," Wallace said.