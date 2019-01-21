 

Fire damages C-SPAN, MSNBC studios, forces ‘Fox News Sunday’ relocation

A fire Sunday morning in Northwest Washington, D.C., damaged studios for C-SPAN and MNSBC, and forced “Fox News Sunday” to relocate its broadcast to a local affiliate’s studio.

D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted that an electrical fire broke out in the 8th floor television studio at 400 N. Capitol St. but nobody was injured.

Steve Scully, the political editor for C-SPAN, tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. that  the C-SPAN studios sustained “extensive damage,” and MSNBC’s studio took on “extensive smoke and water damage.”

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace addressed the fire at the outset of Sunday’s program.

“If things look a little bit different here today that’s because of the fact that we had a fire — yes, a fire — in our building on North Capitol Street, and so we’re over at our wonderful affiliate WTTG,” Wallace said.- READ  MORE

