Kerry rips Trump’s ‘pull-out, walk-away presidency’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry in a new interview said President Trump’s “pull-out, walk-away presidency” is not “enhancing” U.S. interests abroad.

“This president is not negotiating. He doesn’t negotiate. This is a man who claims to be the world’s greatest negotiator,” Kerry told David Axelrod on CNN’s “The Axe Files” Saturday night, the network reported.

“What is he negotiating?” Kerry asked.

“President Trump has isolated America and taken us backwards in terms of institutions that were structured ever since World War II to bring the world together,” he added, according to CNN.

Kerry during the interview knocked current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said earlier this month that “the age of self-inflicted American shame is over” during a Cairo speech criticizing Obama-era policies. – READ MORE