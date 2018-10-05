GoFundMe campaign for Kavanaugh raises over $500,000

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $550,000 to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his family, in the wake of allegations of sexual assault being leveled against him.

John Hawkins, who owns conservative blog, Right Wing News, said he created the GoFundMe eight days ago because he was “disgusted” by Kavanaugh’s treatment throughout his nomination.

“We live in a country where innocent until proven guilty is supposed to mean something; yet Brett Kavanaugh’s reputation is being dragged through the mud while his family is facing non-stop death threats,” Hawkins wrote on the campaign’s page.

“This is a horrible way to treat a good man who has dedicated his life to public service,” Hawkins continued. “So many unethical people are giving unprovable 36 year old accusations the same weight as 6 FBI background checks, hundreds of hours of hearings and testimony under oath. It is disgraceful.” – READ MORE