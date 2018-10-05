    True Pundit

    Michael Moore’s Wild Conspiracy Theory: Presidential Alert Means Trump Is Practicing For A Fake Emergency To End Democracy

    Posted on
    Propagandist Michael Moore has taken his conspiracy theorizing to a whole new level. Apparently, that “Presidential test alert” American received on their phones Wednesday was really a practice run for a future emergency that President Trump will use to install himself as a totalitarian dictator.

    On Wednesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced on Twitter they would be “testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system nationwide,” which basically came in the form of an annoying buzz on people’s cellphones with the phrase “presidential alert” emblazoned across.-READ MORE

