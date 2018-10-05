Michael Moore’s Wild Conspiracy Theory: Presidential Alert Means Trump Is Practicing For A Fake Emergency To End Democracy

Propagandist Michael Moore has taken his conspiracy theorizing to a whole new level. Apparently, that “Presidential test alert” American received on their phones Wednesday was really a practice run for a future emergency that President Trump will use to install himself as a totalitarian dictator.

“It was just a test. But make no mistake about it. This is the world in which we now live.”

That’s my final line in “Fahrenheit 11/9”. A few minutes ago, Trump gave us a preview of the state of emergency he is creating to justify the end of democracy as we know it. RESIST! pic.twitter.com/M8g3NebFQ2 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 3, 2018

On Wednesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced on Twitter they would be “testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system nationwide,” which basically came in the form of an annoying buzz on people’s cellphones with the phrase “presidential alert” emblazoned across.-READ MORE