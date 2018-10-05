Relative Says Christine Blasey Ford Threw ‘Witness’ Leland Keyser ‘Under the Bus’

Leland Keyser’s Relative Has Accused Christine Blasey Ford Of Throwing Her “witness” And Lifelong Friend–keyser–“under The Bus.” This Family Member Also Sounds Skeptical Of Ford’s Allegations Against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Ford, the woman whose accusations of sexual conduct have crumbled under scrutiny, claimed that Keyser, a lifelong friend since high school, would validate her allegation.

Instead, Keyser said in a statement that she not only does not remember the house party where the 1982 incident allegedly took place, but she also has never even met Kavanaugh.

Keyser’s loved one also sounded skeptical of Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh. “I think it’s quite convenient that [Ford] named the person who is frankly probably the least physically capable of all of them to stand up and be subjected to questioning or give her account.”

“It really felt a lot like Christine was the one called to the principal’s office to give an account of something and just threw her under the bus,” this person said, adding, “You know, just reached for a name.” – READ MORE