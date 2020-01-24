‘Go get another job!’ — MSNBC hosts Maddow and Hayes are outraged that Democrats are bored by impeachment trial

Maddow began the segment calling it “odd” that some senators were falling asleep or walking out of the trial prematurely.

“These are people who are supposed to be listening, hearing and then making a decision on what’s being presented all day long. We’ve also heard a lot of people have made up their minds already and are not actually taking their oath seriously,” she added.

Chris Hayes, another MSNBC host, compared the lawmakers obligation to that of every citizen to serve on juries.

“If the trial goes for a long time, often they don’t collect their paycheck from that and are given a meager amount of money relative to what some of those people might make,” Hayes explained.

"This is literally their job," he added. "If you find it too annoying or frustrating or uncomfortable to sit for eight hours and listen, you can resign tomorrow and go get another job."