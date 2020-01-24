BLAST OFF: Thomas Paine Podcast Rockets to #11 Spot Behind ABC News, Washington Post — Leap Frogs Rush Limbaugh

The new Thomas Paine Podcast that debuted just weeks ago is on the move again, rocketing this week to the #11 spot in Daily News, according to national podcast ratings from Apple on Friday, per Chartable.

“When your podcast passes a legend like Rush Limbaugh as well as dopes at MSNBC like Lawrence O’Donnell and Chris Matthews, it’s a great sign,” True Pundit’s Paine said. “We are new at this so we are feeling our way around. Being in a spot to break into the top 10 in the first month far exceeds our expectations — especially on a shoe-string budget — but it shows folks want to hear the truth and hear from new blood as well. (Listen Below).

“We will keep doing what we have been doing in print and now on the podcast. Great to see an indepedent news group bypass a long list of podcasts funded by millionaires and billionaires.”

