Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze Nears Collapse After Another Round of Firings

Theblaze, The Right-leaning News Site Founded By Never Trumper Glenn Beck, Is Nearing Its Demise Following Another Round Of Layoffs, According To A New Report.

The outlet laid off “more than a dozen,” staffers this week and now employs less than 50 people.

Mismanagement, falling advertising revenue, rock-bottom morale and rapidly declining web traffic have caused Beck’s empire to struggle in recent years.

Beck is reportedly giving away personal possessions from his office, further stoking chatter he will soon extinguish TheBlaze. The radio host revealed on Thursday that he’s selling his Dallas home over concerns the United States is headed towards an economic downturn.

“I am putting my home up for sale because I fear this economy as we are headed for trouble and I don’t want to be sitting with a big huge house,” Beck told his listeners.

TheBlaze founder’s troubles exploded into the spotlight last year amid a nasty, public falling out with host Tomi Lahren. The political commentator was suspended indefinity from TheBlaze and was temporarily blocked from her social media accounts after voicing pro-choice sentiments. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1