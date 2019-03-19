Beto Mocked On LA Billboard

On a billboard on the corner of Pico and Beverly Glen Blvd across the street from Rancho Park Golf Course, Sabo installed his latest satirical street art piece early Tuesday morning: transforming a billboard depicting a car crashing into a building into a satirical reference to O’Rourke’s infamous drunk driving crash and subsequent arrest back in 1998. Last year, unearthed police reports revealed that a witness said O’Rourke attempted to flee the scene of the crime.

Sabo’s latest work is equivocally titled “Beto Runs.” A massive image of O’Rourke features him wearing a sombrero and sporting a drawn-on mustache, a reference to accusations that he’s chosen “Beto” rather than his full name “Robert” as an attempt to appeal to “ethnic” voters.

“I can’t help but wonder if Robert Francis ever had a hard day,” Sabo said in a statement to The Daily Wire. “He grow up having everyone of his troubles fixed by family, and when he left mom and dad he married a billionaire. The billboard makes reference to his hit-and-run DUI charges that either his uncle, a police chief, or his father, a judge, helped him skate out of. BETO is just another John Kerry or worse Ted Kennedy.” – READ MORE