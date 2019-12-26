WATCH: Trump Says That ‘Getting Rid’ of ‘Evil People’ at FBI May Be One of His ‘Greatest Achievements’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he considers “getting rid” of the FBI officials who conducted the Trump-Russia investigation to be one of his “greatest achievements.”

“These were dirty people. These were bad people. These were evil people, and I hope that someday I’m going to consider it my greatest, or one of my greatest achievements, getting rid of them,” Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago, where he is staying for his family’s Christmas vacation.

The president began his remarks by responding to a question about whether he might consider pardoning Roger Stone, the longtime GOP operative and Trump ally who was indicted during the special counsel’s investigation for allegedly making false statements to Congress.

Trump said he hasn’t considered a pardon for Stone yet.

But he does believe Stone was treated “very unfairly” in the special counsel’s case.

“I haven’t thought of it. I think it’s very tough what they did to Roger Stone, compared to what they do to other people on their side,” Trump said. – READ MORE