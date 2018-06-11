Giuliani Suggests White House Shakeup, Eyes Chris Christie for Attorney General

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has mentioned former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie as a possible candidate to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Giuliani called Christie as a “viable guy for a lot of things,” according to NorthJersey.com. Noting President Donald Trump’s oft-voiced dissatisfaction with Sessions, he said Christie was qualified for that job “in particular,”

“He’s my No. 1 candidate,” Giuliani said. “I don’t know if he wants it. He may be too involved with his law practice.”

Christie did not comment on the new reports about any possible appointment in the Trump administration.

Christie said in February 2017 that the post of attorney general was attractive to him, The Hill reported.

“The fact is that I wanted to be the governor of New Jersey, and if the president had offered me something that really was compelling me to get to Washington, I would have made the sacrifice to do it,” Christie said at the time. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1