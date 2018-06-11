WATCH: ‘Special Place in Hell’ for Trudeau After Backstabbing Act, Says WH Adviser

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudea stabbed President Donald Trump in the back following last week’s summit of the G-7 group of industrialized nations and thus earned himself a “special place in hell,” according to a high-ranking White House adviser.

Trump recently angered European leaders by imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum. The tariffs were one of the divisive issues on the table when Trump met with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy at the Group of Seven summit in Canada.

At the end of the summit, a communiqué was issued, as is the group’s custom.

But when the communiqué was released, Trudeau noted that Canada will retaliate for the tariffs beginning July 1, according to CNN. – READ MORE

