Giuliani says he has ruled out Trump interview with Mueller

President Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Friday that a special counsel interview of the president is “off the table” — at least for himself.

Giuliani said during an interview on The Hill’s show “Rising” that Trump himself has not ruled out an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller‘s team, because “he wants to explain himself.”

But Giuliani also said that “as his lawyer” he does not believe Trump should sit down with investigators.

“It’s never off the table for the president, because he feels he’s done nothing wrong, which he hasn’t, and he wants to explain himself,” Giuliani said on “Rising.” “For me as his lawyer it’s off the table until they can show me what happened.” – READ MORE

