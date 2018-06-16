Kevin Hart’s Camp Responds to Kathy Griffin Smear: ‘People are Tired of Political Banter from Comedians’

Sources Close To Comedian Kevin Hart Rebuked Kathy Griffin After The Controversial Comedian Attacked Him For Failing To Go After President Donald Trump In His Stand-up Shows.

“Kathy is the last person on Kevin’s mind, believe me,” sources close to the 38-year-old actor told Fox News. “Everyone has something to say about Donald Trump, and that’s the reason Kevin isn’t speaking on him. Kevin honestly feels the Trump bits are overused and knows that people are tired of the political banter from comedians.”

“Going after people isn’t Kevin’s style, and he isn’t into telling people what they should or shouldn’t think about the President,” the source continued. “Kevin would much rather stick to what he already does well, and that’s telling jokes that resonate with people on a personal level.”

The response comes hours after Griffin criticized Hart for not mentioning Trump in his comedy routines, describing it as a “pussy move” because he is black. – READ MORE

