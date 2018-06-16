WATCH: Natalie Portman Calls Former Harvard Classmate Jared Kushner a ‘Supervillain’

Actress Natalie Portman reflected on former Harvard classmate Jared Kushner during an interview on Thursday — and she didn’t have too many nice things to say about the White House staffer she once considered a friend.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert asked the actress if she had any memories of Kushner, who graduated with her from the prestigious Massachusetts university in 2003.

“Sure,” Portman said. “We were friendly,” she said, before acknowledging Colbert’s suggestion that Kushner was not a great student. “That is — true,” she answered.

“Would you care to elaborate?” Colbert asked, smiling broadly and reminding Portman that she was free to say whatever she liked.

“I don’t know. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot funny to say about someone you were friends with becoming a supervillain, so, you know, it’s not funny,” Portman answered. – READ MORE

