Andrew Pollack: ‘One by One We’ll Expose Everything that Happened that Led Up to’ the Shooting

Andrew Pollack, Father Of A Slain Parkland, Florida, Student Says The “breaking News” That Broward School Officials Now Admit Confessed Shooter Nikolas Cruz Was Assigned To The Controversial Promise School Disciplinary Program Is Not “news” To Him.

“We’ve known this for a month,” Pollack told Breitbart News during an interview Monday. “We’ve been working on this. It was not ‘breaking news’ to us. We came to this conclusion a while ago, and now we’ll be putting the puzzle together for everybody. One by one, we’ll expose everything that happened that led up to February 14.”

Pollack’s daughter Meadow, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, died during the massacre along with 16 other people:

I am not doing this to get famous, I am doing this so no family ever again has to feel the way my family feels. There are no excuses! We must have proper security in every school in America! I will not stop until that is accomplished. We must #FixIt! #MeadowsMovement pic.twitter.com/Hz6v9S9vrI — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) April 11, 2018

Pollack filed a wrongful death lawsuit last week against Parkland school resource officer Scot Peterson, who became the subject of intense criticism when it was revealed he failed to enter the school building while the shooting was taking place.

“But, we’re going to uncover this, one by one,” Pollack says. “Everybody wants the truth to come out.” – READ MORE

