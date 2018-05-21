Giuliani: Mueller plans to wrap up Trump obstruction probe by Sept. 1

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said special counsel Robert Mueller intends to end his investigation into whether Trump obstructed the Russia investigation by Sept. 1, The New York Times reported.

Mueller shared his timeline for the investigation a couple of weeks ago during negotiations over whether the president would be willing to be interviewed by Mueller’s team, Giuliani told the Times in an interview.

According to the Washington Post, which spoke with Giuliani later on Sunday, Mueller said he could wrap up the obstruction probe by September if Trump agreed to sit down for an interview with investigators.

According to the Times, Giuliani’s comments appeared to be a way for him to publicly pressure Mueller as the two sides negotiate a potential interview. Giuliani expressed concern over the probe influencing the outcome of the midterm elections. – READ MORE

