Ryan OUT? GOP ‘Entertaining’ The Idea Of Ousting Speaker Before Summer’s Out

The House GOP is planning to oust Speaker Paul Ryan before the end of the summer, and well before Ryan finishes his final term in Congress, according to a report in The Weekly Standard.

Haley Byrd at the Weekly Standard alleges that Republicans are already putting together a plan that would have Ryan cleaning out the Speaker’s office well before the end of the summer, before Congress returns for its fall session, and well before the Speaker is scheduled to leave office in January.

The change wouldn’t be drastic — Republicans are expected to back the official Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy for the Speaker’s chair — but the timeline is somewhat more protracted than Ryan might have initially expected. Ryan had anticipated remaining in office at least until after the November elections, and perhaps even until January. – READ MORE

