Actress Delivers Brutal Speech At Cannes: Festival Was Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Hunting Ground’ (VIDEO)

The Cannes Film Festival is a week-long bacchanal of international excess, with the gaudy rich mooring their million-dollar yachts in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the French Riviera.

But this year, the brutal reality of the real world burst in on the party.

In the festival’s closing ceremony on Saturday night, actress Asia Argento delivered an intense speech before presenting the best actress award, telling a horrific story about Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes. I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground,” Argento said.- READ MORE

In the festival's closing ceremony on Saturday night, actress Asia Argento delivered an intense speech before presenting the best actress award, telling a horrific story about Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

