Trump rips New York Times: ‘They’re like lunatics’ (VIDEO)

President Trump on Wednesday complained that much of the press won’t give him positive coverage, singling out The New York Times as “lunatics.”

Trump told “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt that “80 percent” of the media is fake news, and as a result is the “enemy of the people,” an insult he frequently lobs at journalists.

“If I do something well, it’s not reported. Other than in the 20 percent,” Trump said in an interview that will air Thursday.

“I mean, The New York Times cannot write a good story about me,” he continued. “They’re crazed. They’re like lunatics.”

"Is the press the enemy of the people?" –@ainsleyearhardt See more from Ainsley's exclusive interview with President @realDonaldTrump tomorrow 6-9amET pic.twitter.com/fxkMqzKr5c — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 22, 2018

Trump has had a long-strained relationship with the press since he hit the campaign trail in 2015. He often derides negative coverage as "fake news," and singles out organizations including the Times, CNN, NBC News and The Washington Post.

President Donald Trump lashed out at The New York Times for a Saturday report indicating that White House Counsel Don McGahn has cooperated “extensively” with Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation, calling the scoop a “fake story,” and claiming that members of the media have called the president’s office to “complain and apologize.”

The failing @nytimes wrote a Fake piece today implying that because White House Councel Don McGahn was giving hours of testimony to the Special Councel, he must be a John Dean type “RAT.” But I allowed him and all others to testify – I didn’t have to. I have nothing to hide…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

….and have demanded transparency so that this Rigged and Disgusting Witch Hunt can come to a close. So many lives have been ruined over nothing – McCarthyism at its WORST! Yet Mueller & his gang of Dems refuse to look at the real crimes on the other side – Media is even worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

The Times reported Saturday that McGahn has provided more than 30 hours of interviews to Mueller's team, "sharing detailed accounts of the episodes at the heart of" Mueller's inquiry, which the Times seems to claim has now moved on to whether President Trump obstructed justice.