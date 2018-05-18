Giuliani: If Mueller subpoenas us, we will challenge it

President Trump‘s attorney Rudy Giuliani said on Wednesday that if special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenas Trump, their team will challenge it.

“We’re going to see what legal remedies are available to us, including if they [Mueller’s team] subpoena us, challenge the subpoena,” Giuliani told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Wednesday night.

Giuliani said the president cannot be subpoenaed because his position guarantees him immunity based on the Constitution. However, no federal laws or rulings from the high court have barred a sitting president from being subpoenaed.

Giuliani also said the president would not fire Mueller if he didn’t conclude the federal probe into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1