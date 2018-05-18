Giuliani says Mueller ‘has all the facts … and he has nothing’ on Trump

President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Wednesday night that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should wrap up his investigation into alleged collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign, saying that Mueller “has nothing.”

“It’s been a year, he’s gotten more than 1.4 million documents, he’s interviewed 28 witnesses, and he has nothing,” Giuliani said, “which is why he wants to bring the president into an interview.”

Giuliani spoke to Ingraham the same day he said that Mueller told Trump’s legal team he would follow Justice Department guidelines and not indict the sitting president.

“They have only exculpatory information about us,” he said. “I’ve been through the documents. So it’s about time to get the darn thing over with. It’s about time to say, ‘Enough. We’ve tortured this president enough.’

Giuliani said the president’s legal team wants Mueller’s investigators to “tell us what you have to get from an interview that you don’t already have, because he has all the facts to make a decision. – READ MORE

