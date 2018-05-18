Kathy Griffin Kicks Off New Tour — And Its Name Is Just As Ridiculous As She Is

Though Kathy Griffin once apologized for her ISIS-inspired anti-Trump stunt in which she held a mock decapitated bloody head of the president, the alleged comedian is now using the despicable media ploy in her attempt to retain relevance and rake in some cash.

Griffin officially kicks off a new comedy tour stateside on June 14 in San Francisco, and the tour has been aptly re-named “Laugh Your Head Off.”

Speaking to OUT Magazine, Griffin promised to be “more unfiltered” and to continue to “go low.”

“I’m sorry, Michelle Obama,” Griffin said, “I worship you, but when they go low, I’m going lower.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1