Father’s Day: Leftists Outraged by Donald Trump Jr. Loving on His Children

Donald Trump Jr. provoked the outrage of left-wing pundits, activists, journalists, and other Blue Check Marks by sharing a picture on Father’s Day of him playing with his children in a pool.

Gonna be a great Father’s Day with these little monsters. Hope all of you dads out here get to enjoy as much as I will. #fathersday #familytime #kids #weekend pic.twitter.com/c7wxSVtDan — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 17, 2018

“Gonna be a great Father’s Day with these little monsters,” Trump wrote to accompany a photo of him smiling and embracing two of his children. “Hope all of you dads out here get to enjoy as much as I will.”

(Except all the dads whose kids were separated from them at the border) https://t.co/G1HTsCqRzy — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 17, 2018

*except those dads whose kids have been ripped away from them in the past month. https://t.co/5qY2Jg2Dfv — Hooman Majd (@hmajd) June 17, 2018

The backlash poured in quickly and steadily, with angry progressives championing the cause of children separated from their families because of illegal border crossings into the U.S. – READ MORE

