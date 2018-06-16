California Lawmakers Approve Bill To Stock Universities With Abortion Pills

Soon, all of California’s publicly-funded universities could be required to fully stock their health centers with abortion pills.

After passing the state Senate in January, a bill requiring California’s universities to offer students abortion pills has now passed a state legislative committee, putting it one step closer to an Assembly vote.

Sponsored by Democratic State Sen. Connie Leyva, State Senate Bill 320 will “require California public universities and community colleges to provide abortions drugs up to 10 weeks of pregnancy at their student health centers,” reports LifeNews.

The bill will also require the state universities to offer students coverage for abortion costs in their health insurance plans. Should the bill pass the next several committees before it reaches the Assembly, it will go into effect come 2020.

Pro-lifers have begun sounding the alarm over the harm such a bill will bring to young students. Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, says the bill will transform student health centers into merchants of death. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1