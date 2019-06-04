Girl loses ‘one leg above the knee’ in North Carolina shark attack, father punched fish 5 times: grandmother

A teenage girl who lost part of her leg and suffered severe hand injuries after a sharkattack at a North Carolina beach Sunday was freed from the fish’s jaws when her father jumped into the fray and began beating the sharp-toothed terror.

The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. at Fort Macon State Park, located near Atlantic Beach.

“All of a sudden, everyone started screaming, and I looked to my left and they were rushing towards this little girl. She looked little but she’s actually 17,” eyewitness Lacy Whorton told WCTI. “And it looked like she was belly crawling on the beach and officials were running towards her and whistles were blowing and everyone was screaming and they quickly got everybody out of the water.”

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department told WCTI-TV the 17-year-old girl had “severe injuries” to her leg and hands, including “deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic, and hand areas.” Deputy Fire Chief Casey Arthur told the television station the incident was “fairly rare” and something they don’t experience too often.

“Especially when you talk about a shark bite, those are fairly rare,” he told WCTI. – READ MORE