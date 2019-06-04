State Banquet: Queen Honours UK-U.S. Alliance, Trump Celebrates Shared Values of ‘Freedom, Sovereignty’

Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President Donald J Trump have delivered speeches at the Royal Banquet praising the enduring American-British alliance which was forged over 70 years ago during the Second World War.

On Monday evening, President Trump and the First Lady arrived at Buckingham Palace and participated in a procession with the Queen before dining with 170 guests from the political, business, and economic world.

Before dinner commenced, the Queen delivered a speech and offered a toast to President Trump and the First Lady.

Recalling that visits by American presidents always remind her of the “close and long-standing friendship between the UK and the U.S.”, the Queen said she was “so glad” to have “another opportunity to demonstrate the immense importance that both our countries attach to our relationship”. – READ MORE