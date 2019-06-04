Trump’s UK Supporters Give Him a Warm Welcome Outside of Buckingham Palace as He Begins State Visit (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump has some fans in the United Kingdom as a group of supporters cheered him on outside of Buckingham Palace.

The president is currently in the United Kingdom on a state visit to the country by Queen Elizabeth’s invitation. As IJR News previously reported, Trump is only the third president to be given the honor of the trip, which prompted many to protest.

However, there were some supporters outside the palace, and according to the Washington Examiner, they sang “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow” to welcome the president.

These supporters showed up to get a glimpse of @realDonaldTrump as he arrived by helicopter.



President Trump will now get a ceremonial welcome in the garden at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/fKorH258jA — Georgie Prodromou (@GeorgieProRadio) June 3, 2019

Trump left Buckingham Palace to a mixture of boos and cheers. These Brits are fans… pic.twitter.com/akxP6czPiU — Mark Hutchings (@markhutchings1) June 3, 2019

As Trump was leaving the palace, supporters broke into chanting his name as well as "U.S.A.!"