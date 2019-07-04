Democrat Rep Claims Border Detention Facilities Are Just a ‘Money Making Scheme’

A House Democrat from Florida claimed that the detention facilities used to hold migrants attempting to cross over into the U.S. are a “money-making scheme.”

During an interview with CNN, Democratic Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) — known for her trademark cowboy hat — was asked by host Alisyn Camerota if she believed the facilities holding migrants at the U.S-Mexico border were making money by keeping those held “away from any sort of prying eyes.”

Wilson answered by saying that she believed the facility she visited — the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida — was being used as a “money-making scheme” to “process children in” instead of “out” so that they can obtain more federal dollars to “expand” the facilities.