Democrat Rep Claims Border Detention Facilities Are Just a ‘Money Making Scheme’

A House Democrat from Florida claimed that the detention facilities used to hold migrants attempting to cross over into the U.S. are a “money-making scheme.”
During an interview with CNN, Democratic Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) — known for her trademark cowboy hat — was asked by host Alisyn Camerota if she believed the facilities holding migrants at the U.S-Mexico border were making money by keeping those held “away from any sort of prying eyes.”
Wilson answered by saying that she believed the facility she visited — the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida — was being used as a “money-making scheme” to “process children in” instead of “out” so that they can obtain more federal dollars to “expand” the facilities.
“I think it’s a money making scheme. Instead of them processing the children out, they’re processing children in. So that they can use government money to expand this facility, which is already the about the size of three football fields, with thousands of children.” – READ MORE