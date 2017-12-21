Voter Fraud Investigation Launched Into Alabama Senate Special Election (VIDEO)

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has launched an investigation into voter fraud accusations from last week’s Senate special election in which Democrat Doug Jones was declared the winner over his Republican opponent, embattled Judge Roy Moore. Moore has yet to officially concede.

The investigation was triggered by a viral video of a Jones supporter telling Fox10 reporter Kati Weis that he and others had traveled “from different parts of the country” to “vote” for their candidate, Jones.

“We came here all the way from different parts of the country as part of our fellowship, and all of us pitched in to vote and canvas together, and we got our boy elected!” said the unidentified man.

Speaking to Fox10, Merrill said the clip was “very disconcerting,” adding that his team is working to identify the man in the video. – READ MORE

