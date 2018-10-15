Gingrich can represent Trump foreign policy at the U.N. like nobody else

With the formidable Nikki Haley preparing to slip the bonds of midtown Manhattan by year’s end, it’s time to imagine Newt Gingrich as America’s next U.N. ambassador.

Who else in Republican ranks has the former House speaker’s oratorical pizzaz, the knee-slapping ideas and the room-hushing presence of the former House speaker?

With all due respect to those many exalted name-recognizable rocks stars who enrich the GOP’s ranks, the answer is “no one.”

Face it, Mr. Gingrich is the most riveting explicator of President Trump’s wit and wisdom on earth. At the same time, Mr. Gingrich poses no upstaging threat to the president. Nobody but nobody in the whole wide Republican world attracts so many fanatically loyal fans as the man we used to call “the Donald.”

The two men share a similar assessment of the real value and utility of the UN in it’s current condition.

“One morning, just like 9/11, there’s going to be a disaster,” Mr. Gingrich said of the organization. “I have yet to see the United Nations do anything effective with either Iran or North Korea.” – READ MORE