Michael Cohen: Midterms ‘might be the most important vote in our lifetime’

President Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, urged his followers to vote next month, declaring that the midterms “might be the most important vote in our lifetime.”

The #MidtermElections2018 might be the most important vote in our lifetime. #GetOutAndVote #VoteNovember6th — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) October 14, 2018

Cohen’s plea for voter turnout comes days after he and his lawyer confirmed that he’d re-registered as a Democrat after recently serving as the deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Democrats need to pick up 23 seats in the House next month to win back control of the lower chamber. The party must pick up two Senate seats to do the same in the upper chamber, though a number of vulnerable Democratic senators are up for reelection.