Jordan says Rosenstein should be subpoenaed if he refuses to testify before Judiciary Committee

Rep. Jim Jordan said that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should be subpoenaed if he refuses to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee for his role in the FBI’s Russia probe and for allegations that he wanted to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Trump.

“He’s got to come in and answer questions,” Jordan, R-Ohio, said during an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “If it takes a subpoena, then that’s exactly what needs to be done.”

Rosenstein had been tentatively scheduled to appear Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee, but that meeting has been delayed. A House Judiciary Committee aide told The Hill that the panel does not have a time confirmed for Rosenstein to appear on Capitol Hill.

Jordan’s comments come just days after Trump declared that he has no plans to fire his deputy attorney general.

Rosenstein’s future has been the source of intense speculation since news reports last month that in early 2017 he had discussed the possibilities of secretly recording Trump to expose chaos in the White House and invoking constitutional provisions to have him removed from office. – READ MORE