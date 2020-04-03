Voting by Mail Is a Terrible Democrat Idea that Invites Fraud

Democrats want to mail every American a 2020 ballot and have people come to your house to pick up those ballots.

Can you imagine mailing out some 150 million ballots to every registered voter and having some politicized “organizer” pick them up?

“Sir, I’m here to pick up your presidential ballot.”

“I haven’t filled it out. You know, I’m not really paying attention.”

“That’s no problem. Why don’t you let me help you with that.”

Seriously, can you imagine?

Or how about the very idea of these “organizers” in possession and in control of who knows how many hundreds or thousands of ballots?

Democrats tried that in Arizona for the 2016 election. But the state passed a law against it, against what is known as “community ballot collection,” and the Supreme Court, thankfully, upheld the law, but only after the depraved 9th Circuit ruled against it.

But this is what Democrats want; this is how Democrats are exploiting the coronavirus pandemic and all the death and economic destruction that goes with it… To push terrible ideas like nationwide vote-by-mail and community ballot collection. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --