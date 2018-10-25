Gillum: Republicans Bringing Up Ethics Scandal Is ‘Obviously’ Racist (VIDEO)

After the release of documents that contradict his claims about who paid for his trip to Costa Rica and a ticket to the musical “Hamilton,” Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum told his supporters that Republicans criticizing him for the ethics scandal is part of their attempt to reinforce “racial stereotypes of black men.”

On Tuesday, Politico reported that, contrary to Gillum’s claims, the mayor did receive a ticket to “Hamilton” from an undercover FBI agent and appears to have not paid for a trip to Costa Rica, according to records turned over to the Florida Commission on Ethics by Adam Corey, “a lobbyist and longtime ally of Gillum.” The documents were subpoenaed by the commission as part of its investigation into trips Gillum and Corey took to New York and Costa Rica.

In an attempt to quell the growing scandal, Gillum posted a video to Facebook urging his supporters not to fall for the Republicans' "distractions," which he said were motivated by "racial stereotypes."