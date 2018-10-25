‘She’s Going To Be Super Liberal’: Heitkamp’s Staff Expose Her In Undercover Sting Video

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released a new undercover video on Tuesday night showing vulnerable Sen. Heidi Heitkamp’s (D-ND) campaign staff exposing her as being a far-left candidate while she has tried to portray herself as being centrist, saying, “when she gets elected she’s going to be super liberal.”

Jesse Overton, Hietkamp’s Digital Director, described a bait and switch type of campaigning that Heitkamp is imploring, saying, “It’s an election year for her. She’s being careful about pissing people off, and it’s funny, she said basically like, after the election, if and when she gets re-elected, she’s going to be super liberal.”– READ MORE