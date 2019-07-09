Gillibrand Annoyed by Question About Immigration ‘Reversal’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) often has to answer questions about her significant flip-flop on illegal immigration, and she expressed irritation about it in an interview Tuesday.

CNN host Poppy Harlow recounted Gillibrand’s past restrictionist stance on immigration when she was in the House of Representatives. As a representative, Gillibrand opposed amnesty and called securing the southern border a national security priority.

Gillibrand joined her fellow Democratic presidential hopefuls last month saying she didn’t think unauthorized border crossings should be a criminal offense.

"It's a dramatic reversal. Why such a change of heart?" Harlow asked.


