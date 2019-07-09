WATCH: RNC Drops New Video Blasting Pelosi, AOC for Their Continuous ‘Civil War’ Within the Democratic Party

The Republican National Committee (RNC) blasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and freshman firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for their continuing “civil war” in a new video obtained exclusively by IJR.

As the infighting between the old guard Democratic leadership and their progressive new members continues to rage on, the RNC highlighted the “civil war” taking place between the two groups in a new video reminiscent of a Marvel movie trailer.

The video depicts Pelosi and other prominent Democrats, such as House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), pushing back on the growing influence of Ocasio-Cortez and new Democrats — including fellow freshmen Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) — regarding issues like the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Omar’s controversial commentsabout Israel, and the Green New Deal. – read more