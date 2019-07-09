Florida Fisherman Credits Trump Administration with Business Turnaround

A Florida fisherman delivered a full-throated endorsement of President Donald Trump’senvironmental policies Monday at the White House, crediting the administration’s effortswith helping turn his business around.

Bruce Hrobak, the owner of Billy Bones Bait and Tackle in Port St. Lucie, Florida, joined “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday to explain how the administration helped combat the “red tide” of toxic algae that was devastating his business.

“The president loves everybody and I just don’t get why people give him a hard time. He’s a great guy and I was proud and honored to meet him,” said Hrobak, who shouted “Trump 2020” into the microphone at the end of his show-stealing appearance.

Hrobak made the president and the audience laugh a few times, joking that his wife isn’t “yelling at him as much” and that his father looked a little bit like Trump.

Hrobak said his business suffered in recent years because people were scared away by the toxic algae, which has now subsided near his bait shop. – READ MORE