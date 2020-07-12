Hate Hoax: Texas A&M Police Say Racist Notes Were Left by Student Who Reported Them

Police officers at Texas A&M University announced this week that an alleged racial hate crime was actually a hoax perpetrated by the crime’s supposed victim. Isaih Martin, a senior at the university, told police in June that he found racist notes on the hood of his car.

According to a local news report, the Texas A&M Police Department announced on Thursday that a recent alleged hate crime was actually perpetrated by the student who reported the incident to police. Martin had told police that he found three racist notes on the hood of his car in June.

This was Isaih Martin’s tweet about finding racist notes on his windshield. pic.twitter.com/WDY8VXRrz0 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 11, 2020

Campus police claim that Texas A&M senior Isaih Martin was caught on a campus surveillance camera placing the notes onto the hood of his car. After placing the notes, Martin reportedly stepped back from the car and took pictures of the notes. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --