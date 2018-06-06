Pardoned Sailor Files Lawsuit Against Obama, Comey for Unequal Prosecution of Clinton Email Case

Former Navy seaman Kristian Saucier, who was sentenced to one year in federal prison for taking pictures aboard a nuclear submarine in 2009, is suing former President Barack Obama and former FBI Director James Comey for unequal protection under the law.

Saucier alleges he was unfairly punished while former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was left to walk for her unauthorized use of a private email server, the Washington Timesreports.

President Donald Trump pardoned Saucier in March this year. Saucier’s attorney says the lawsuit now plans to highlight the political nature of his client’s prosecution compared to Clinton’s.

In 2016, when Saucier’s case was being litigated, prosecutors rejected any comparison to the Clinton case.

“The defendant is grasping at highly imaginative and speculative straws in trying to…draw a comparison to the matter of Sec. Hilary Clinton based upon virtually no understanding and knowledge of the facts involved, the information at issue, not to mention any issues if[sic] intent and knowledge,” prosecutors wrote. – READ MORE

